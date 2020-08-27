This Seattle Band Released Their Debut Album On This Day in 1991

August 27th, 1991 marks the day that Pearl Jam released their smash debut album, Ten. Years later, the album is still considered one of the rock’s greatest albums of all time.

Live for Live Music recognizes that Pearl Jam’s debut became “a bridge between the mainstream and Seattle’s blossoming Alternative music scene at the time.”

The album features “Even Flow”, “Alive” and “Jeremy” (and the unedited video they released earlier this year).

#PearlJam's debut studio album arrived 29 years ago today – Revisit the story of how Pearl Jam and 'Ten' came to be, and how the album helped to redefine American rock music heading into the 1990s. https://t.co/9GVaX9sIzE — Live For Live Music (@L4LM) August 27, 2020

Pearl Jam’s video for “Jeremy” was controversial, touching on bullying, childhood depression, suicide, and classroom violence. While the video would receive multiple awards, the controversy behind “Jeremy” was a big reason why Pearl Jam decided to forego big music videos altogether.

Do you remember hearing Pearl Jam for the first time? Did you ever think that the “Jeremy” music video would become a sad, recurring reality in American schools?