Tom DeLonge Addresses Blink-182 Rumors

Despite what you might have read, there is no bad blood between Tom DeLonge and his ex-bandmates. Taking the stage Saturday with Angels & Airwaves in Chicago, the former blink-182 guitarist told the crowd, “Contrary to a lot of talk out there in internet land, I’m super, super, super thankful for that band. I love that band.” DeLonge even revealed that he still speaks with Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker, adding, “Everything is awesome”.

The feelings aren’t one-sided either. Hoppus sat down with Vogue earlier this month and confirmed the sentiment, noting he told DeLonge, “‘You do your thing, we’ll do our thing.’ It’s all good.”

.@markhoppus reflects on @blink182's early years: "When Tom (@tomdelonge) was in the band, that's when blink did its best work" https://t.co/5Rsfuacgp0 — Alternative Press (@AltPress) September 23, 2019