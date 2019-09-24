Music

Tom DeLonge Addresses Blink-182 Rumors

Despite what you might have read, there is no bad blood between Tom DeLonge and his ex-bandmates. Taking the stage Saturday with Angels & Airwaves in Chicago, the former blink-182 guitarist told the crowd, “Contrary to a lot of talk out there in internet land, I’m super, super, super thankful for that band. I love that band.” DeLonge even revealed that he still speaks with Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker, adding, “Everything is awesome”.
The feelings aren’t one-sided either. Hoppus sat down with Vogue earlier this month and confirmed the sentiment, noting he told DeLonge, “‘You do your thing, we’ll do our thing.’ It’s all good.”

