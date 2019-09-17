Tool Takes Twenty One Pilots Down On Rock Chart Record

Thirteen years is a long time between albums, so naturally, Tool fans couldn’t wait to get their hands on Fear Inoculum when it was released a few weeks back. The band’s fifth studio album immediately shot up the Billboard charts, and now records are being smashed. All 10 tracks are listed simultaneously on Billboard Hot Rock Songs, with six of them entering into the Top 10. The feat unseats former titleholder twenty one pilots, who managed five last year when Trench dropped, making the duo the first band to do so.

Both bands are coming to Salt Lake: Tool on October 18th, which is sold out, and twenty one pilots on October 28th, which there are still tickets for over at Ticketfly.

