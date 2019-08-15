TWENTY ØNE PILØTS Announce Salt Lake Date!

They’re coming back!
Twenty One Pilots have announced a new date in SALT LAKE CITY on their “Banditø Tour” due to overwhelming demand. The “Banditø Tour,” which follows this summer’s sold-out arena run, will return to Vivint Smart Home Arena on October 28th! To ensure tickets get into the hands of fans and not scalpers or bots, the tour has partnered with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform. Fans can register now through August 18th at 10 pm MT at https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/twentyonepilotsSLC . Registered fans who receive a code will have access to purchase tickets before the general public starting on Tues 8/20 at 10 am – Thurs 8/22 at 10 pm MT. All remaining tickets for this show will be released to the public at 10 am MT on Friday, August 23rd. For complete details and ticket availability on Twenty One Pilots’ “Banditø Tour,” visit www.twentyonepilots.com/banditotour .
Furthermore, Twenty One Pilots have shared “Cut My Lip (40.6782°N, 73.9442° W),” the second stripped back performance from the band’s new “Løcatiøn Sessiøns.” Recorded by Tyler Joseph, “Cut My Lip (40.6782°N, 73.9442° W)” follows the series’ debut session “Chlorine (19.4326° N, 99.1332° W),” and is accompanied by an official visualizer streaming now on the band’s official YouTube channel.
Earlier this year, the Twenty One Pilots shared an official music video for “Chlorine,” which is directed by longtime collaborator Reel Bear Media and streaming now on the band’s YouTube channel. “Chlorine” is featured on Twenty One Pilots’ acclaimed LP TRENCH, which made a stunning global impact upon release this past October. The RIAA gold certified collection earned the GRAMMY® Award winning duo of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun their biggest sales week ever in the U.S., with 175,000 units sold in its first week. An extraordinary achievement for the Columbus, OH band who moved 135,000 copies of TRENCH in pure album sales without the aid of a ticket / album bundle for their worldwide headline “Banditø Tour.” TRENCH — with over 52 Million on-demand audio streams its first week — also marked the largest streaming week (debut or otherwise) in the U.S. for a rock album. A true global phenomenon amassing 110 Million streams worldwide in its first week, TRENCH earned Twenty One Pilots Top 5 chart debuts around the globe including the U.S., U.K., Belgium, Canada, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Scotland, and Sweden, with #1 debuts in Australia, New Zealand, and The Netherlands. TRENCH is available worldwide at all DSPs and www.twentyonepilots.com.
TRENCH is highlighted by the #1 Alternative smash “Jumpsuit,” which became the decade’s fastest rising song to reach #1 on Billboard’s “Alternative Songs” chart, and also earned the duo their fourth GRAMMY® nomination (Best Rock Song). TRENCH also features album standouts “Nico And The Niners,” “Levitate,” and “My Blood,” which is accompanied by a Tim Mattia directed music videos streaming now on the band’s official YouTube channel and all other providers.
Twenty One Pilots’ TRENCH follows the Twenty One Pilots’ global breakout BLURRYFACE, which made a stunning chart debut upon its initial release, entering the SoundScan/Billboard 200 at #1. The album also achieved a milestone unrivaled in the digital era, becoming the first album in which every individual song on the album certified Gold, Platinum or multi-Platinum by the RIAA.
