Twenty Øne Piløts Show Has Been Postponed

Due to the snowstorm, the show will take place in a week

A quote from the Twenty Øne Piløts read, “Snowfall has made it impossible for us to make it to Salt Lake City in time for our show. as tough as this decision was, we could not justify endangering our crew on the slick roads through the mountains. the plan is to move the event to November 4th. Your ticket is good for the new date.”

You should probably start doing your anti-snow dance now in anticipation of next week.

The good news is for you procrastinators. You’ll have another week to get your hands on some tickets over at Ticketmaster.com.

