Boner of the Day for October 29th, 2019

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: WAIT. THAT’S NOT CANDY.

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) — Suspected heroin found in a child’s bag of Halloween candy in South Jersey has tested positive for the drug, according to the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office. Authorities say the heroin was found in a child’s bag at a Trunk or Treat event in Rio Grande, New Jersey on Friday. The mother who said she found the substance did not want to be identified but told Action News she knew something wasn’t right when she found a plastic baggie with a paper in it. “I looked at it twice and I said, ‘Wait, this is not candy,'” she said. According to the prosecutor’s office, this was one isolated incident but the laboratory analysis indicated the substance inside the bag tested positive for heroin. Read More

Boner Candidate #2: MISTAKENLY RELEASED FROM PRISON

A Georgia inmate is on the run after officials say he was accidentally released from prison. According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, on Oct. 25 at around 11:30 a.m., inmate Tony Maycon Munoz-Mendez was “released in error” from Rogers State Prison in Reidsville, Georgia. Records indicate that Munoz-Mendez was sentenced to life in prison for a 2012 rape and charges of a 2010 aggravated child molestation and rape, all in Gwinnett County. Read More

Boner Candidate #3: SAFE AND RESPONSIBLE SEX IS A PRIORITY

Officials in a Southwest Florida county are looking for a man they say left his cell phone behind at a store – after he allegedly stole items that included condoms and other personal items. Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies released a photo of the man caught on camera Sunday at a Walmart in Port Charlotte. Deputies told NBC affiliate WBBH-TV the man stole condoms and personal lubricant from the store before leaving. Read More

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: SHE’LL MAKE US LOOK PRETTIER

A bride-to-be has shamelessly admitted that she’s only having her scarred cousin as a bridesmaid to make the rest of her wedding party ‘look prettier’. The anonymous ‘bridezilla’, believed to be from the UK, recently told her sister and mother that she would be having six bridesmaids, including a cousin she isn’t particularly close with.

When questioned on why she was including the relative, who has scarring down one side of her face from an accident when she was a child, the bride said: ‘Imagine how pretty we’ll look in pictures with her.’ The woman’s shocked sibling took to Reddit to ask members whether she should tell her cousin that she was being used as the ‘ugly friend’. Read More

Boner Candidate #2: SOMEONE, OR SOMETHING, DID NOT WANT THEM TO GO TO CHURCH

A car and its two occupants ended up eight feet underwater after a parking mishap led to the driver accelerating up a grassy berm, through a fence, and into a nearby swimming pool. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, the incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. Saturday near Anglican Cathedral Church of the Resurrection, located at 8263 Northbrook Court on Indy’s north side. Firefighters were able to determine that the car’s occupants had been attempting to park in one of the church’s parking spaces when the driver may have hit the gas pedal, sending the car lurching up the berm and over a tree stump before crashing through a neighboring fence and into the swimming pool of a residence adjacent to the church. Read More

Boner Candidate #3: WE’VE HAD A COUPLE OF ROUGH WINTERS

Monday, October 28, 2019 11:25PM The Action News Troubleshooters have a warning about a local company accused of taking money for headstones and other memorial services but failing to deliver for families. When Dorothy Hitchcock visits her husband’s grave, there is no headstone and no peace. There’s only a slab of concrete. “I wanted to honor him and have a stone with his name on (it),” she said, “I feel like I’m just constantly grieving over the fact that it’s not done.” Hitchcock paid for her husband’s headstone upfront and in full in June of 2018. “I didn’t call him. He contacted me,” she said. Hitchcock’s contract shows the headstone’s approximate delivery date would be fall or winter 2018 but it is now fall of 2019 and she is still waiting and calling almost every day. She showed the Troubleshooters a notebook filled with the dates she’s called. “It’s disheartening,” she said. “Once you’ve paid that kind of money.” Read More