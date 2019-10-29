Boner Fight for October 29th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: MISTAKENLY RELEASED FROM PRISON

A Georgia inmate is on the run after officials say he was accidentally released from prison. According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, on Oct. 25 at around 11:30 a.m., inmate Tony Maycon Munoz-Mendez was “released in error” from Rogers State Prison in Reidsville, Georgia. Records indicate that Munoz-Mendez was sentenced to life in prison for a 2012 rape and charges of a 2010 aggravated child molestation and rape, all in Gwinnett County. Read More

Boner Candidate #2: WE’VE HAD A COUPLE OF ROUGH WINTERS

Monday, October 28, 2019 11:25PM The Action News Troubleshooters have a warning about a local company accused of taking money for headstones and other memorial services but failing to deliver for families. When Dorothy Hitchcock visits her husband’s grave, there is no headstone and no peace. There’s only a slab of concrete. “I wanted to honor him and have a stone with his name on (it),” she said, “I feel like I’m just constantly grieving over the fact that it’s not done.” Hitchcock paid for her husband’s headstone upfront and in full in June of 2018. “I didn’t call him. He contacted me,” she said. Hitchcock’s contract shows the headstone’s approximate delivery date would be fall or winter 2018 but it is now fall of 2019 and she is still waiting and calling almost every day. She showed the Troubleshooters a notebook filled with the dates she’s called. “It’s disheartening,” she said. “Once you’ve paid that kind of money.” Read More