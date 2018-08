Weezer performed their cover of “Africa” by Toto on Jimmy Kimmel, and that guy from Toto came out to join them for the keyboard solo! You know, that one guy, Steve Porcaro–the original keyboardist from Toto? I know. We haven’t paid this much attention to Toto in decades. But Toto recently returned the favor by covering the Weezer classic “Hash Pipe.”

