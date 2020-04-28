Music

X96 I.P.O. | April 26, 2020

Posted on

X96’S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING: A FULL HOUR OF NEW MUSIC EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM HOSTED BY COREY O’BRIEN

  • Hayley Williams “Dead Horse”
  • Oliver Tree “Let Me Down”
  • 24KGOLDN “Cityof Angels”
  • Gorillaz “Aries”
  • Fiona Apple “Ladies”
  • Awolnation “Mayday Fiestra Fever”
  • The Killers “Fire in Bone”
  • Tame Impala “Lost in Yesterday”
  • Rexx and Grabbitz “Someone Else”
  • Glass Animals “Your Love”
  • Chvrches “Forever”
  • Bright Eyes “Forced Convalescence
  • Flue featuring Toro y Moi “The Difference”

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top