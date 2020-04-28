X96 I.P.O. | April 26, 2020

X96’S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING: A FULL HOUR OF NEW MUSIC EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM HOSTED BY COREY O’BRIEN
- Hayley Williams “Dead Horse”
- Oliver Tree “Let Me Down”
- 24KGOLDN “Cityof Angels”
- Gorillaz “Aries”
- Fiona Apple “Ladies”
- Awolnation “Mayday Fiestra Fever”
- The Killers “Fire in Bone”
- Tame Impala “Lost in Yesterday”
- Rexx and Grabbitz “Someone Else”
- Glass Animals “Your Love”
- Chvrches “Forever”
- Bright Eyes “Forced Convalescence
- Flue featuring Toro y Moi “The Difference”
