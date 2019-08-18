X96 I.P.O. | August 18, 2019

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien
- Tool “Fear Inoculum”
- Sub Urban “Cradles”
- Saint Malibu “Jungles”
- Hawthorne Heights “Butterflies”
- Mojave Nomads “Drugs”
- Shaed “Thunder”
- Joywave “Obsession”
- Blink-182 “Darkside”
- Bishop Briggs “Champion”
- Two Door Cinema Club “Once”
- Half Alive “Runaway”
- AJR “Dear Winter”
