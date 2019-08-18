Music

X96 I.P.O. | August 18, 2019

Posted on

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien

  • Tool “Fear Inoculum”
  • Sub Urban “Cradles”
  • Saint Malibu “Jungles”
  • Hawthorne Heights “Butterflies”
  • Mojave Nomads “Drugs”
  • Shaed “Thunder”
  • Joywave “Obsession”
  • Blink-182 “Darkside”
  • Bishop Briggs “Champion”
  • Two Door Cinema Club “Once”
  • Half Alive “Runaway”
  • AJR “Dear Winter”

