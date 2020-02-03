X96 I.P.O. | February 2, 2020

X96’S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING: A FULL HOUR OF NEW MUSIC EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM HOSTED BY COREY O’BRIEN
- Vampire Weekend “Sunflower”
- Goody Grace “Scumbag”
- Gorillaz “Momentary Bliss”
- Haley Williams “Simmer”
- Tame Impala “Lost in Yesterday”
- Moby “Power is Taken”
- The Blue Stones “Shakin’ Off the Rust”
- The Black Keys “Shine a Little Light”
- The 1975 “Me and You Together Song”
- Lund “Broken”
- Wolf Parade “Against the Day”
- Silversun Pickups “I Don’t Know Yet”
