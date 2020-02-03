Music

X96 I.P.O. | February 2, 2020

Posted on

X96’S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING: A FULL HOUR OF NEW MUSIC EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM HOSTED BY COREY O’BRIEN

  • Vampire Weekend “Sunflower”
  • Goody Grace “Scumbag”
  • Gorillaz “Momentary Bliss”
  • Haley Williams “Simmer”
  • Tame Impala “Lost in Yesterday”
  • Moby “Power is Taken”
  • The Blue Stones “Shakin’ Off the Rust”
  • The Black Keys “Shine a Little Light”
  • The 1975 “Me and You Together Song”
  • Lund “Broken”
  • Wolf Parade “Against the Day”
  • Silversun Pickups “I Don’t Know Yet”

