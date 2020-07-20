Music

X96 I.P.O. | July 19, 2020

X96’S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING: A FULL HOUR OF NEW MUSIC EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM HOSTED BY COREY O’BRIEN

  • Kids in America featuring The Griswolds “Summer of Love”
  • Almost Monday “Broken People”
  • Dayglow “Can I Call You Tonight?”/li>
  • The Go! Team “Cookie Scene”
  • Dylan Cartlidge “Yellow Brick Road”
  • The Regrettes “I Love Us”
  • The Fiery Furnances “Down at the So and So and Somewhere”
  • My Morning Jacket “Still Thinkin”
  • Glass Animals “Heat Wave”
  • Machine Gun Kelly “Bloody Valentine”
  • Grouplove “Inside Out”
  • Beabadoobee “Care”
  • Wallows “Are You Bored Yet?”
  • Neon Trees “Mess Me Up”

