X96 I.P.O. | July 19, 2020

X96’S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING: A FULL HOUR OF NEW MUSIC EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM HOSTED BY COREY O’BRIEN
- Kids in America featuring The Griswolds “Summer of Love”
- Almost Monday “Broken People”
- Dayglow “Can I Call You Tonight?”/li>
- The Go! Team “Cookie Scene”
- Dylan Cartlidge “Yellow Brick Road”
- The Regrettes “I Love Us”
- The Fiery Furnances “Down at the So and So and Somewhere”
- My Morning Jacket “Still Thinkin”
- Glass Animals “Heat Wave”
- Machine Gun Kelly “Bloody Valentine”
- Grouplove “Inside Out”
- Beabadoobee “Care”
- Wallows “Are You Bored Yet?”
- Neon Trees “Mess Me Up”
