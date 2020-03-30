X96 I.P.O. | March 29, 2020

X96’S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING: A FULL HOUR OF NEW MUSIC EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM HOSTED BY COREY O’BRIEN
- Pearl Jam “Quick Escape”
- Billie Joe Armstrong “I Think We’re Alone Now”
- Major Lazer feat. Marcus Mumoford “Lay Your Head on Me”
- The Strokes “Bad Decisions”
- Palaye Royale “Lonely”
- Kennyhoopla “How Will I Rest if I’m Buried by a Highway”
- Steve Aoki featuring Dan Global and Travis Barker”
- Bleeker “Give a Little Bit More Disaster”
- Chvrches “Forever”
- Alkaline Trio “Minds Like Minefields”
- The Avalanches featuring Rivers Cuomo “Running Red Lights”
- Joywave “Half Your Age”
- The Head and the Heart “Honeybee”
