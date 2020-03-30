Life

X96 I.P.O. | March 29, 2020

Posted on

X96’S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING: A FULL HOUR OF NEW MUSIC EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM HOSTED BY COREY O’BRIEN

  • Pearl Jam “Quick Escape”
  • Billie Joe Armstrong “I Think We’re Alone Now”
  • Major Lazer feat. Marcus Mumoford “Lay Your Head on Me”
  • The Strokes “Bad Decisions”
  • Palaye Royale “Lonely”
  • Kennyhoopla “How Will I Rest if I’m Buried by a Highway”
  • Steve Aoki featuring Dan Global and Travis Barker”
  • Bleeker “Give a Little Bit More Disaster”
  • Chvrches “Forever”
  • Alkaline Trio “Minds Like Minefields”
  • The Avalanches featuring Rivers Cuomo “Running Red Lights”
  • Joywave “Half Your Age”
  • The Head and the Heart “Honeybee”

