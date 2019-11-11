X96 I.P.O. | November 10, 2019

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien
- Silversun Pickups “Don’t Know Yet”
- Flora Cash “Missing Home (Lounge X)”
- The Federal Empire “I Never Liked Your Friends”
- The Lumineers “Life in the City”
- Saint Phnx “Sorry”
- Foals “The Rummer”
- Vampire Weekend “Sunflower”
- Sub Urban “Cradles”
- Tool “Pnuma”
- Awolnation “The Best”
- The 1975 “Frail State of Mind”
- Shaed “Thunder”
- Beck “Uneventful”
