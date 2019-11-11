Music

X96 I.P.O. | November 10, 2019

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien

  • Silversun Pickups “Don’t Know Yet”
  • Flora Cash “Missing Home (Lounge X)”
  • The Federal Empire “I Never Liked Your Friends”
  • The Lumineers “Life in the City”
  • Saint Phnx “Sorry”
  • Foals “The Rummer”
  • Vampire Weekend “Sunflower”
  • Sub Urban “Cradles”
  • Tool “Pnuma”
  • Awolnation “The Best”
  • The 1975 “Frail State of Mind”
  • Shaed “Thunder”
  • Beck “Uneventful”

