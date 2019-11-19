Music

X96 I.P.O. | November 17, 2019

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien

  • Billie Elish “Everything I Wanted”
  • Vampire Weekend “Sunflower”
  • Half Alive “Runaway”
  • The Blue Stones “Shakin’ Off the Rust”
  • Modest Mouse “ICe Cream Party”
  • Beck “Everlasting Nothing”
  • Neon Trees “Used to Like”
  • Badflower “The Jester”
  • Awolnation “The Best”
  • Saint Phnx “Sorry”
  • The Naked and Famouse “Sunseeker”
  • Jimmy Eat World “Love Never”
  • Tool “Pnuma”
  • Saint Motel “Van Horn”

Comments
