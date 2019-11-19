X96 I.P.O. | November 17, 2019

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien
- Billie Elish “Everything I Wanted”
- Vampire Weekend “Sunflower”
- Half Alive “Runaway”
- The Blue Stones “Shakin’ Off the Rust”
- Modest Mouse “ICe Cream Party”
- Beck “Everlasting Nothing”
- Neon Trees “Used to Like”
- Badflower “The Jester”
- Awolnation “The Best”
- Saint Phnx “Sorry”
- The Naked and Famouse “Sunseeker”
- Jimmy Eat World “Love Never”
- Tool “Pnuma”
- Saint Motel “Van Horn”
