What a year? Right? Sure, that’s easy to say now that it’s over but this year Salt Lake and Utah saw more concerts, more festivals, and more events than ever before. Those of us who have grown up or lived here for more than 5 or 10 years can certainly see the changes our city is making. The best part is because of the evolution of our city a lot of these bands are frequently touring here.

Now we aren’t calling this list the top rock songs of 2019 (Billboard magazine already made that mistake) or the top 50 alternative songs of 2019. What does that even mean anymore? No this is X96’s Top 50 Songs of 2019. The list is made of songs we played the most, what records you told us you liked the most, local sales charts, and requests. And yes, some of these songs were released in 2018, but never really made it big until 2019.

Here are X96’s Top 50 Songs of 2019:

50. Missio “I See You”

49. Marshmello & Chvrches “Here With Me”

48. Blue October “King”

47. Young The Giant “Heat Of The Summer”

46. Unlikely Candidates “Novocaine”

45. Yungblud & Dan Reynolds “Original Me”

44. Silversun Pickups “It Doesn’t Matter Why”

43. Absofacto “Dissolve”

42. Matt Maeson “Cringe”

41. Judah & The Lion “Why Did You Run?”

40. Vampire Weekend “Harmony Hall”

39. Coldplay “Orphans”

38. Mumford & Sons “Beloved”

37. Barns Courtney “You And I”

36. Oliver Tree “Hurt”

35. The Black Keys “Go”

34. Walk The Moon “Timebomb”

33. Billie Eilish “Bury A Friend”

32. Blink-182 “Blame It On My Youth”

31. Twenty One Pilots “Chlorine”

30. Catfish And The Bottlemen “Longshot”

29. Cage The Elephant “Social Cues”

28. Meg Myers “Running Up That Hill”

27. Fall Out Boy “Dear Future Self”

26. Foster The People “Worst Nites”

25. Morgxn with Walk The Moon “Home”

24. Bastille “Joy”

23. AJR “Dear Winter”

22. Muse “Pressure”

21. Of Monsters And Men “Alligator”

20. The Black Keys “Lo/Hi”

19. X Ambassadors “Boom”

18. Billie Eilish “All The Good Girls Go To Hell”

17. Lana Del Rey “Doin’ Time”

16. Cage The Elephant “Ready To Let Go”

15. I Don’t Know How But They Found Me “Choke”

14. AJR “100 Bad Days”

13. Dominic Fike “3 Nights”

12. Half Alive “Still Feel”

11. Angels And Airwaves “Rebel Girl”

10. The Head And The Heart “Missed Connection”

9. Twenty One Pilots “The Hype”

8. The Lumineers “Gloria”

7. Tool “Fear Inoculum”

6. Weezer “The End Of The Game”

5. Green Day “Father Of All…”

4. Imagine Dragons “Bad Liar”

3. Shaed “Trampoline”

2. Panic! At The Disco “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”

1. Billie Eilish “Bad Guy”