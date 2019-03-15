Boner Fight for March 15th, 2019

Rep. Rob Bishop claimed Thursday that a proposed Democratic measure to tackle climate change was “tantamount to genocide” for rural and Western communities. The Utah Republican told reporters during a news conference that the Green New Deal, an ambitious package of ideas from some liberal members of Congress, would decimate rural areas and is too extreme. “For many people who live in the West, but also in rural and urban areas, the ideas behind the Green New Deal are tantamount to genocide,” Bishop said. Asked about his likening of a proposal to fix climate change to genocide, Bishop said the plan would kill him. “I’m an ethnic. I’m a Westerner,” he said, according to E&E News. “Killing would be positive if you implement everything the Green New Deal actually wants to.” Republicans have made the proposed climate change solution a boogeyman heading into the 2020 elections, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell plans a vote soon on the package to force Democrats to support or oppose it on the record. Bishop, who has said that the Democratic plan would be the end of hamburgers, said he knew his comment was “maybe an overstatement, but not by a lot.” The legislation, sponsored by Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., and freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., offers essentially a wish list of actions to cut down on carbon emissions as well as an expansion of the social safety net for those in need.

Boner Candidate #1: SHE WAS TOO MASCULINE

Hundreds of demonstrators protested outside an Italian court this week after it emerged that two men were acquitted of rape partly because the judges believed the alleged victim looked too “masculine.” In 2016, the two Peruvian men were convicted of raping a woman in the Italian city of Ancona in 2015. The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was 20 years old at the time of the alleged attack and is also of Peruvian origin. The ruling was subsequently thrown out by the Ancona appeals court, with the judges — three women — claiming that the woman’s report was not credible, despite doctors confirming that her injuries were consistent with rape. “It’s a sentence that has shocked us, I was astonished when reading the motivation,” Cinzia Molinaro, the woman’s lawyer, told CNN. Molinaro said the judges overturned the initial ruling with a 22-page reasoning, claiming that the woman’s account of the incident was not reliable as the men “didn’t find her attractive, she was too masculine.” The judges added that one of the defendants had saved the woman’s number in his phone as “Viking,” and stated that the “photograph present in her file would appear to confirm this.”

