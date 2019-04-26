Broadway Media, Live Nite Event, and X96 are proud to present a summer of concerts in downtown Salt Lake City

Part one of the 2019 Toyota Salt City Sounds Concert Series lineup includes Cheat Codes on May 30th, Blue October on June 13th, Common on July 12th, X Ambassadors on July 18th, and a soon-to-be-announced concert on July 27th. Part two to be announced soon. The venue will feature a 21+ area for beer and alcohol purchase as well as vendors and food trucks. Tickets are on sale now and regular concert updates can be found at saltcitysounds.com.

