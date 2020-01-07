3 Bit Gamer for January 7th 2020

- Iron Man VR – February 28 (PSVR)
- New, unique storyline with a VR Iron Man experience
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps – February 11 (Xbox One, PC)
- 2D Metroidvania platformer set in mystical forest
- Play as a forest spirit exploring the world beyond their forest
- Cyberpunk 2077 – April 16 (Xbox One, PS4, Google Stadia, PC)
- Highly anticipated FPS based on tabletop RPG Cyberpunk 2020
- Powers, body mods, everything is customizable
- Insanely immersive world – NPCs, day/night cycle, dialogue trees
- Marvel’s Avengers – May 15 (Xbox One, PS4, Google Stadia, PC)
- Looks like a straightforward comic book game adaptation
- Characters look like stunt doubles of MCU counterparts
- The Last of Us Part 2 – May 29 (PS4)
- Third person action adventure horror game set in post apocalyptic world
- Story in part 1 was among one of the greatest video game stories ever
- High hopes for this iteration that’s already been delayed once
- PlayStation 5 – Holiday 2020
- PS4 controller add-on hints at potential new controller design
- Rumors of PSVR2
- Estimated $500 price point
- Backwards compatible with PS4 – rumors of full backwards compatibility with any PlayStation game
- Xbox Series X – Holiday 2020
- Big old pillar of a machine
- Reportedly twice as powerful as the Xbox One X
- Estimated $500 price point
