3 Bit Gamer for January 7th 2020

Posted on
  • Iron Man VR – February 28 (PSVR)
    • New, unique storyline with a VR Iron Man experience
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps – February 11 (Xbox One, PC)
    • 2D Metroidvania platformer set in mystical forest
    • Play as a forest spirit exploring the world beyond their forest
  • Cyberpunk 2077 – April 16 (Xbox One, PS4, Google Stadia, PC)
    • Highly anticipated FPS based on tabletop RPG Cyberpunk 2020
    • Powers, body mods, everything is customizable
    • Insanely immersive world – NPCs, day/night cycle, dialogue trees
  • Marvel’s Avengers – May 15 (Xbox One, PS4, Google Stadia, PC)
    • Looks like a straightforward comic book game adaptation
    • Characters look like stunt doubles of MCU counterparts
  • The Last of Us Part 2 – May 29 (PS4)
    • Third person action adventure horror game set in post apocalyptic world
    • Story in part 1 was among one of the greatest video game stories ever
    • High hopes for this iteration that’s already been delayed once
  • PlayStation 5 – Holiday 2020
    • PS4 controller add-on hints at potential new controller design
    • Rumors of PSVR2
    • Estimated $500 price point
    • Backwards compatible with PS4 – rumors of full backwards compatibility with any PlayStation game
  • Xbox Series X – Holiday 2020
    • Big old pillar of a machine
    • Reportedly twice as powerful as the Xbox One X
    • Estimated $500 price point

