Boner Fight for January 7th, 2020

Boner Candidate #1: DISHONEST AND STUPID

As lawmakers in Washington and allies around the world grappled with President Trump's decision to launch a strike that killed Iran's most important general, an Arizona Republican, Representative Paul Gosar, shared a fake image from his personal Twitter account on Monday purporting to show President Barack Obama shaking hands with President Hassan Rouhani of Iran. The two men have never met in person. What's more, Mr. Rouhani is still the president, contradicting Mr. Gosar's suggestion that he is no longer "in power." The Iranian flag in the background of the photoshopped image also appears to be incorrect, as it is missing the white Arabic script on its top green bar and a red emblem of a tulip in the central white bar. The original photograph was taken in 2011 and showed Mr. Obama meeting with Manmohan Singh, then India's prime minister. "No one said this wasn't photoshopped. No one said the president of Iran was dead. No one said Obama met with Rouhani in person," Mr. Gosar tweeted after an outcry over his post, arguing that his point was that "Obama coddled, appeased, nurtured and protected the worlds No. 1 sponsor of terror."

Boner Candidate #3: KNOCK IT OFF

(CNN) — Police in St. Louis, Missouri, are investigating vandalism at the Soldiers Memorial, which was spray-painted with anti-war graffiti over the weekend. The vandal or vandals used red paint to write "No War" on exterior walls of the building, a police department spokeswoman told CNN. Security guards discovered the graffiti on Sunday morning and reported it to police. A photographer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, which is a CNN affiliate, saw graffiti on four walls of the art deco building, which opened in 1938 to honor veterans of World War I. The memorial reopened in 2018 after a two-year, $30 million renovation. The incident comes as thousands of troops are being deployed to the Middle East following the death of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani, who was killed last week by a US airstrike in Iraq. Protesters marched in downtown St. Louis on Saturday afternoon to show their opposition to war with Iran. The memorial is operated by the Missouri Historical Society and includes a museum that features exhibits about local military members, veterans and their families.