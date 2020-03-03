3 Bit Gamer for March 3rd, 2020

- Coronavirus impacts on gaming industry
- GDC cancelled
- Cancellations of esports events for Pokemon, Overwatch, and League of Legends
- Game production for certain games has been delayed
- Nintendo Switch and Valve Index production severely impacted
- Sales of Plague Inc have skyrocketed
- Dan Houser leaving Rockstar after co-founding it in 1998
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps – March 11 (PC, Xbox One)
- Followup to 2015’s insanely beautiful Ori and the Blind Forest
- Play as a forest spirit exploring a magical world
- Metroidvania – map is explored and re-explored as you gain more abilities
- Half Life: Alyx – March 23 (PC)
- Set before the events of Half-Life 2 during an alien occupation
- Supports all PC-supported headsets – within a week after game trailer was released, all Valve Indexes were sold out
- Valve’s return to game development and their flagship VR title
- Doom Eternal – March 20 (PC, Stadia, Xbox One, PS4, Switch)
- Latest iteration in the Doom series – hardcore first person shooter
- Meathook, chainsaw, armblade – just some of the weapons
- You are the Doomguy and you’re battling demons that have invaded earth from hell
