Boner Fight for March 3rd, 2020

Boner Candidate #1: ELK POACHING

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Concerned community members in the Knob Hill area outside of Park City alerted wildlife officers of a depleting herd of bull elk recently. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is seeking information from the public after six mature bull elk were shot and killed between December 20, 2019 and January 15, 2020. Five of the six elk were considered trophy-sized animals and meet the restitution value of $8,000. “We’re always just upset whenever there is illegal hunting, illegal poaching, because it takes away that opportunity for other people who are going through the right channels to legally hunt,” said Utah DWR Public Information Officer Faith Heaton Jolley. “It’s a total waste of the meat that maybe could have been utilized by a licensed hunter.” According to Utah DWR and area residents, an officer came out to investigate the herd and located at least one deceased elk. Read More

Boner Candidate #2: GHOULS

The Los Angeles County Sheriff has revealed that EIGHT of his deputies were discovered to have taken photos of the wreckage of the helicopter that crashed and killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, 13, and seven others in Calabasas, California. One deputy was accused of showing off the photos at a bar in the days after the January 26 crash, two public safety sources told the Los Angeles Times. Bryant’s widow Vanessa has called for the ‘harshest discipline’ against the deputies. In response to a claim the photos showed the victims’ remains, the widow called the cops’ alleged actions ‘inexcusable and deplorable’ in a statement shared on Instagram. Sheriff Alex Villanueva said that he had ordered the images deleted because the effect would have been ‘unconscionable’ to grieving family members. However, Villanueva also said that his officers did not break any rules. Read More