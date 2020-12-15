A Day To Remember Debut “Rescue Me” Live Video

A Day to Remember have just released a video for their track “Rescue Me.”

The video was shot at a live show in Nashville in November 2019.

The video shows the band performing at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium to a packed crowd moshing and throwing around beach balls.

Here’s hoping this video can hold you over until A Day to Remember release their new album, “You’re Welcome”, on March 5.

Have you ever seen A Day to Remember live? What is your favorite A Day to Remember song?