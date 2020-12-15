Live Concert Industry Faces Over $30 Billion USD In Losses

It’s definitely been a tough year for the music industry, especially revenue-making events.

A recent report shows that the live music industry has lost a projected $30 Billion worldwide.

A result of the COVID-19 pandemic. https://t.co/36SfiUVpLp — HYPEBEAST Music (@hypebeastmusic) December 15, 2020

The projected amount of $30 Billion includes sponsorships, ticketing, transportation, merchandise, and several other items that gain a profit from live events.

What do you miss most about attending a concert or live music event? What was the last music event that you went to before the pandemic?