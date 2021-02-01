Actress Evan Rachel Wood Accuses Marilyn Manson Of Abuse

Actress Evan Rachel Wood has accused Marilyn Manson of abusing her during their relationship in the 2000’s.

Wood came forward in an Instagram post, claiming that Manson “started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically

abused me for years” with brainwashing and manipulation.

Wood said she was “done living in fear” and “am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him before he ruins any more lives”.

Following Wood’s post, other women came forward with their stories about abusive behavior from Manson. Manson or his representatives have not yet responded to Wood’s allegations.

Update: Marilyn Manson has been dropped by his record label.

