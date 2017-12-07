Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness Announce Salt Lake Date

Acoustic Show Announced For the Spring
The Pen and Piano Tour will be a stripped-down, intimate tour from Andrew and “three dear friends, all gifted singer/songwriters to play six weeks of intimate shows around the United States.”
The Pen and Piano Tour will arrive in Salt Lake at The Complex on May 22nd with tickets going on sale tomorrow and can be purchased here.
I am both pleased and terrified to announce The Pen and the Piano Tour. An acoustic evening with me and my friends, @allenstone, @youngvolcanoes & @boboxblood (formerly of Jack’s Mannequin). I’m pleased because I’ll be boarding a bus with three dear friends, all gifted singer/songwriters to play 6 weeks of intimate shows around the United States. I’m terrified because I want this to be a totally unique concert experience, and the truth is I’m not exactly sure what that looks like yet. In my mind’s eye it’s equal parts VH1 Storytellers and Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood. A stage where I can perform and tell stories about the songs I’ve written over the last two decades and where my friends can perform and tell their stories too. It will be weird and fun and honest. An exploration of the moments in between, that make a song worth writing. Pre-sale tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10am local! You can purchase your tickets with the code PIANO on andrewmcmahon.com/tour
