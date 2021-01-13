Another New Foo Fighters Song Will Drop Thursday

Foo Fighters are getting ready to drop another new song from their upcoming album Medicine at Midnight.

The band will release the acoustic track “Waiting On A War” on Thursday – which Dave Grohl called “one of the best songs we’ve ever written”.

It sounds like a timely one, too – Grohl says it’s inspired by his childhood in Washington D.C., with “nightmares of missiles in the sky and soldiers in my backyard”.

'Waiting On A War'

The new song releasing January 14th.#MedicineAtMidnight pic.twitter.com/tHG1FqexVN — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) January 13, 2021

What do you think of the two Medicine at Midnight songs we’ve heard so far? What albums are you looking forward to in 2021?