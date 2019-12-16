Bill Frost on TV for December 16th, 2019

A Christmas Carol (Movie, Thursday Dec 19, FX)

The writer/producer behind Peaky Blinders and Taboo does a spooky-creepy take on the tale of Scrooge (Guy Pierce) and his visiting Christmas Ghosts. Probably NOT for the kiddies.

The Witcher (New Series, Friday Dec 20, Netflix)

Henry Cavill and his glorious He-Man wig star in the swords ‘n’ sorcery epic about a troubled monster hunter. Some actors will do anything to escape the DC cinematic universe.

Lost In Space (Season 2, Tuesday Dec 24, Netflix)

Will Robinson and the fam return after a year and a half away, still lost in space (hence the title) and trying to figure out Dr. Smith’s (Parker Posey) deal.

You (Season 2, Thursday Dec 26, Netflix)

Everybody’s favorite charming-but-creepy-but-still-charming stalker (Penn Badgely) is back and more obsessed than ever with Guinevere (if that’s possible). Also, who’s named “Guinevere” in 2019?

Dare Me (New Series, Sunday Dec 29, USA)

Bring It On meets Mean Girls meets your teen-girl nightmares (thanks, Euphoria) in this dark murder mystery centered on high-school cheerleaders. Of course it’s based on a YA novel.

Doctor Who (Season 12 Premiere, Wednesday Jan 1, BBC America)

The Doctor is still a woman (Jodie Whittaker); deal with it, nerd boys.

Deputy (New Series, Thursday Jan 2, Fox)

True Detective breakout star Stephen Dorff stars as the reluctant Deputy-turned-Sheriff of LA County in Fox’s latest crime drama. Remember when Dorff could only get a gig as an e-cigarette spokesman?