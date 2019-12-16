Boner Fight for December 16th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: Ditch the Cane Granny

When 78-year-old Mary Wobschall went to the Wisconsin DMV to renew her license, she expected it would be a relatively straightforward process. She had already gone to an optometrist who told her she didn’t need glasses to drive and she had all her paperwork ready to go. She was surprised when a DMV worker told her that in order to renew her license, she would have to walk across the room without using her cane. Wobschall and her husband objected to the worker’s request and explained that she had been using the cane for years after undergoing surgery to replace both of her knees. When the worker insisted, Wobschall complied with the request, but she slipped and fell and broke her wrist. As a result, the worker denied her renewal. She was handed a form and told she would have to undergo a general medical examination before she could renew her license. Wobschall was taken to the hospital where she underwent surgery to repair her wrist. She passed away a few months later due to other causes. Now, her estate is suing the DMV, claiming they violated her constitutional rights. The lawsuit says that if a DMV worker believes an applicant has a medical issue, they are supposed to issue a temporary license, but Wobschall was told she had until the end of the month to renew her license. Read More

Boner Candidate #2: Body Slam the Sick

A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy has been suspended after the authorities said he lifted up a student and slammed the boy to the ground twice before dragging him through a school hallway — a use of force caught on video. The violent episode took place on Thursday at Vance County Middle School in Henderson, N.C., according to a spokeswoman for the school district, which is about an hour north of Raleigh. The deputy, who serves as a school resource officer, has not been named. He is the subject of an investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation, which the authorities said had been called in by the sheriff to determine whether the use of force was justified or whether criminal charges against the officer were warranted. Security camera footage of the episode emerged on social media on Friday, a day after the authorities said the incident had been reported to the bureau for investigation. “As a parent who watched the video, it’s very disturbing,” Michael D. Waters, the local district attorney, said in an interview Sunday. Read More