Boner of the Day for December 16th, 2019

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: It’s Unclear If He Used the Sink or a Floor Drain

A Draper Rancheritos’ employee was fired Sunday after video evidence surfaced on social media that appears to show him urinating on the kitchen floor. The video was taken by a customer in the drive-thru lane at about 5:30 a.m. The manager of Rancherito’s told 2News the employee depicted in the video was fired. He’d worked for them for less than three months. Salt Lake County shut down the restaurant pending an inspection. 2News cameras on Sunday captured a total purge. Staff was throwing away everything in the kitchen, including utensils, and scrubbing down everything. Nicholas Rupp, the spokesperson for the Salt Lake County Health Department issued the following statement: Today, in response to a complaint submitted to us online, the Salt Lake County Health Department (SLCoHD) visited the Rancherito’s at 12250 South State Street in Draper and confirmed that a food handler there exhibited a willful disregard for food safety and acted inappropriately in a food preparation area. SLCoHD issued an immediate compliance order that required the establishment to close and sanitize all food preparation areas, and also revoked the specific employee’s food handler permit. Read More

Boner Candidate #2: I’m the Forgotten Man Here

Harvey Weinstein just did a new on-the-record interview since the flood of allegations came pouring in against him — and his first thought out … he’s a champion of women. The disgraced movie producer — who’s now been criminally charged in relation to some of the allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse — spoke to the New York Post from his hospital room in NYC, from which he was later discharged following his back surgery. One of the big takeaways from the interview — again, one of his first with a paper of record since 2018 — is he thinks people are forgetting everything he’s done for women in his career. Weinstein says he feels like the “forgotten man,” going on to add … “I made more movies directed by women and about women than any filmmaker, and I’m talking about 30 years ago. I’m not talking about now when it’s vogue. I did it first! I pioneered it!” He continues by saying, “It all got eviscerated because of what happened. My work has been forgotten.” Read More

Boner Candidate #3: Ditch the Cane Granny

When 78-year-old Mary Wobschall went to the Wisconsin DMV to renew her license, she expected it would be a relatively straightforward process. She had already gone to an optometrist who told her she didn’t need glasses to drive and she had all her paperwork ready to go. She was surprised when a DMV worker told her that in order to renew her license, she would have to walk across the room without using her cane. Wobschall and her husband objected to the worker’s request and explained that she had been using the cane for years after undergoing surgery to replace both of her knees. When the worker insisted, Wobschall complied with the request, but she slipped and fell and broke her wrist. As a result, the worker denied her renewal. She was handed a form and told she would have to undergo a general medical examination before she could renew her license. Wobschall was taken to the hospital where she underwent surgery to repair her wrist. She passed away a few months later due to other causes. Now, her estate is suing the DMV, claiming they violated her constitutional rights. The lawsuit says that if a DMV worker believes an applicant has a medical issue, they are supposed to issue a temporary license, but Wobschall was told she had until the end of the month to renew her license. Read More

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: Racist Cadets and Midshipmen

Military officials say they are looking into why Army and Navy academy students flashed the “OK” hand sign on live TV during the Army-Navy football game — a gesture that has become associated with “white power.” West Point cadets and Naval Academy midshipmen made the signal during the ESPN pregame broadcast on Saturday.

“We’re looking into it. I don’t know what their intention is,” Lt. Col. Chris Ophardt, a spokesperson for the prestigious academy at West Point in New York, told the Wall Street Journal. Cmdr. Alana Garas, a spokesperson for the US Naval Academy, in Annapolis, Maryland, said: “We are aware and will be looking into it.” The gesture, which looks like a sign for “OK” with the thumb and forefinger touching to make a circle, has recently become a symbol used by white supremacists, in part because of its ambiguity, according to the Anti-Defamation league. The self-proclaimed white supremacist accused of slaughtering 51 worshipers in mass shootings at two separate mosques in New Zealand in March, made the gesture in court. Read More

Boner Candidate #2: Airplane Foot Picker

The man, who appears to be wearing a cap, seems to be unaware of his surroundings as he conducts the gross process. The Instagram account passengershaming shared the clip, along with the caption: “Happy #FlyingFeetFriday, ya’ll!! All kinds of NOPE happening up in hurrrr…” And it prompted an extreme reaction from viewers. One appalled passenger suggested the person “3 years imprisonment” for the act. Model Adrianne Curry-Rhode wrote: “Dear God, bring a plague to wipe out this half of humanity.” Another even wrote: “Black list this passenger in all the the airliners…such a behavior.” Many simply commented with emojis showing someone vomiting. It is unclear which flight the footage was taken on, or where it was heading. Read More

Boner Candidate #3: Body Slam the Sick

A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy has been suspended after the authorities said he lifted up a student and slammed the boy to the ground twice before dragging him through a school hallway — a use of force caught on video. The violent episode took place on Thursday at Vance County Middle School in Henderson, N.C., according to a spokeswoman for the school district, which is about an hour north of Raleigh. The deputy, who serves as a school resource officer, has not been named. He is the subject of an investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation, which the authorities said had been called in by the sheriff to determine whether the use of force was justified or whether criminal charges against the officer were warranted. Security camera footage of the episode emerged on social media on Friday, a day after the authorities said the incident had been reported to the bureau for investigation. “As a parent who watched the video, it’s very disturbing,” Michael D. Waters, the local district attorney, said in an interview Sunday. Read More