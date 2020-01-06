Bill Frost on TV for January 6th, 2020

Manifest (Season 2 Premiere, Monday Jan. 6, NBC)
Schitt’s Creek (Season 6 Premiere, Tuesday Jan. 7, Pop)
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (New Series, Tuesday Jan. 7, NBC)
Stumptown (Winter Premiere, Wednesday Jan. 8, ABC)
Party of Five (New Reboot, Wednesday Jan. 8, Freeform)
The Good Place (Winter Premiere, Thursday Jan. 9, NBC)
Medical Police (New Series, Friday Jan. 10, Netflix)
Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector (New Series, Friday Jan. 10, NBC)
The Outsider (New Series, Sunday Jan. 12, HBO)
