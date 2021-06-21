Bill Frost on TV for June 21st, 2021

I’ll Be Gone In the Dark (Special, Monday June 21, HBO/HBO Max)
Motherland: Fort Salem (Season 2, Tuesday June 22, Freeform/Hulu)
The Good Fight (Season 5, Thursday June 24, Paramount+)
Bosch (Season 7, Friday June 25, Prime Video)
Central Park (Season 2, Friday June 25, Apple TV+)
The Choe Show (New Series, Friday June 25, FX/Hulu)
KISStory (Documentary, Sunday June 27, A&E)
