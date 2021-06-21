Boner of the Day for June 21st, 2021

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: WEINER IN BONDAGE

A tweet from an anonymous user on Twitter shared a video of Manhattan City Council candidate Zack Weiner in a BDSM video where he was gagged by a dominatrix.

via The New York Post

Boner Candidate #2: HOLD MY BEER

The words ‘hold my beer’ usually setup for the stupid actions of someone who shouldn’t have had a beer in the beginning. This time was no different, with a Texas man asking a cop to hold his beer after being pulled over for drunk driving.

via New York Daily News

Boner Candidate #3: PELTED WITH A PLATE OF CHICKEN.

What began as a relaxing evening on the porch of Bradenton, FL home, ended when Jennifer Booth pelted her boyfriend with a plate of weaponized chicken.

via The Smoking Gun

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: LET’S HEAR FROM SOME CONCERNED PARENTS

In Fox’s attempt to fight against ‘critical race theory,’ or at least the mention of anything remotely racist in U.S. History, they featured concerned parents who were nothing more then Fox operatives.

via Salon

Boner Candidate #2: BECAUSE MIRIAM THOUGHT THIS WAS FUNNY

A California pistachio company noticed some of it’s pistachios were missing. Upon investigation, the company discovered 42,000 pounds of pistachios being illegally prepared to be re-sold in what was called an “illegal pistachio operation.”

via Fox News

Boner Candidate #3: ANOTHER FIGHT OVER CHICKEN

In yet another Florida based fight over chicken, Messiah Harris-Smith threw his knife at his brother, where it sunk into his leg.

via The Smoking Gun