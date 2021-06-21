Boners

Boner Fight for June 21st, 2021

Posted on

Boner Candidate #1: HOLD MY BEER

The words ‘hold my beer’ usually setup for the stupid actions of someone who shouldn’t have had a beer in the beginning. This time was no different, with a Texas man asking a cop to hold his beer after being pulled over for drunk driving.

via New York Daily News

Boner Candidate #2: LET’S HEAR FROM SOME CONCERNED PARENTS

In Fox’s attempt to fight against ‘critical race theory,’ or at least the mention of anything remotely racist in U.S. History, they featured concerned parents who were nothing more then Fox operatives.

via Salon

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top