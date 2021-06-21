Geek News on the Radio for June 21st, 2021

G.I. Joe’s ‘Snake Eyes’ Receives Another Trailer

The movie is set to release on July 23rd.

via The Hollywood Reporter

Temuera Morrison Confirms that the ‘Book of Boba Fett’ is Finally Done Filming

The series is planned to arrive on Disney+ ahead of the third season of the Mandalorian.

via Games Radar

Tom Hiddleston and his ‘Loki Lectures’

Tom Hiddleston has done great in educating Owen Wilson on the MCU thanks to what Owen calls his ‘Loki Lectures.’

via Insider

‘Velma’ from Mindy Kaling won’t include Scooby-Doo

The adult animated series coming to HBO Max plans to shake things up in it’s exploration of Velma and her backstory.

via Slashfilm