Geek News on the Radio for June 21st, 2021

G.I. Joe’s ‘Snake Eyes’ Receives Another Trailer
The movie is set to release on July 23rd.
Temuera Morrison Confirms that the ‘Book of Boba Fett’ is Finally Done Filming
The series is planned to arrive on Disney+ ahead of the third season of the Mandalorian.
Tom Hiddleston and his ‘Loki Lectures’
Tom Hiddleston has done great in educating Owen Wilson on the MCU thanks to what Owen calls his ‘Loki Lectures.’
‘Velma’ from Mindy Kaling won’t include Scooby-Doo
The adult animated series coming to HBO Max plans to shake things up in it’s exploration of Velma and her backstory.
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.