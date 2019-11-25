Bill Frost on TV for November 25th, 2019

Servant (New Series, Thursday Nov 28, Apple TV+)

A new creepy babysitter thriller from M. Night Shyamalan with almost too many twists to keep up with — and the trailer gives away one of the biggest (sorry, shoulda warned ya).

The Report (Movie, Friday Nov 29, Amazon Prime Video)

Adam Driver, Annette Bening and Jon Hamm whisper-yell through a 9/11 conspiracy yarn that implicates the CIA, the DOJ and maybe even the RZA. Jet fuel can’t melt the truth, man!

Harley Quinn (New Series, Friday Nov 29, DC Universe)

Kaley Cuoco voices beloved DC antihero Harley Quinn in a new animated series that’s funny, violent and profane AF — watch it with the kiddies this holiday weekend.