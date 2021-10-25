Bill Frost on TV for October 25th, 2021

4400 (New Series, Monday Oct. 25, The CW)
The Last O.G. (Season 4, Tuesday Oct. 26, TBS)
Love Life (Season 2, Thursday Oct. 28, HBO Max)
Star Trek: Prodigy (New Series, Thursday Oct. 28, Paramount+)
Army of Thieves (Movie, Friday Oct. 29, Netflix)
Colin in Black & White (New Miniseries, Friday Oct. 29, NEtflix)
Scooby-Doo, Where Are You Now? (Special, Friday Oct. 29, The CW)
Doctor Who (Season 13, Sunday Oct. 31, BBC America)
