Boner of the Day for October 25th, 2021

ROUND ONE
Boner Candidate #1: SOMEONE BRING THE SCISSORS.
A woman draped seemingly all of her hair behind her seat on a plane, leaving the person behind her with a curtain of hair.
Boner Candidate #2: RAT REVENGE
A man gets revenge on his boss using a pair of rats he had trapped for the occasion.
Boner Candidate #3: WE DENY EVERYTHING… INCLUDING THE FACT THAT WE SOLD ONLY ONE THOUSAND TICKETS OF THE TEN THOUSAND WE SAID WE WOULD PROBABLY SELL.
A convention for Qanon supporters, and all of it’s crazy conspiracy theories held a convention with less then 1,000 attendees. They originally hoped to have 10,000 attendees.
ROUND TWO
Boner Candidate #1: FLORIDA’S TOP DOC REFUSES MASK REQUEST MADE BY AN IMMUNOCOMPROMISED PERSON.
Florida’s best doctor refused to wear a mask, as requested by immunocompromised Sen. Tina Polsky during a meeting.
Boner Candidate #2: AH COME ON HE WAS JUST HAVING A LITTLE FUN
A man who sent a baseball into the Grand Canyon was recently identified by park rangers.
Boner Candidate #3: YOU KNOW… PEOPLE OF THE ASIAN DISTRACTION
While discussing a study about racial inequities, Oklahoma state Sen. David Rader referred to Asian Americans as ” yellow families.”
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.