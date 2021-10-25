Boner of the Day for October 25th, 2021

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: SOMEONE BRING THE SCISSORS.

A woman draped seemingly all of her hair behind her seat on a plane, leaving the person behind her with a curtain of hair.

via The New York Post

Boner Candidate #2: RAT REVENGE

A man gets revenge on his boss using a pair of rats he had trapped for the occasion.

via Extra.ie

Boner Candidate #3: WE DENY EVERYTHING… INCLUDING THE FACT THAT WE SOLD ONLY ONE THOUSAND TICKETS OF THE TEN THOUSAND WE SAID WE WOULD PROBABLY SELL.

A convention for Qanon supporters, and all of it’s crazy conspiracy theories held a convention with less then 1,000 attendees. They originally hoped to have 10,000 attendees.

via The Salt Lake Tribune

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: FLORIDA’S TOP DOC REFUSES MASK REQUEST MADE BY AN IMMUNOCOMPROMISED PERSON.

Florida’s best doctor refused to wear a mask, as requested by immunocompromised Sen. Tina Polsky during a meeting.

via Yahoo News

Boner Candidate #2: AH COME ON HE WAS JUST HAVING A LITTLE FUN

A man who sent a baseball into the Grand Canyon was recently identified by park rangers.

via KSL

Boner Candidate #3: YOU KNOW… PEOPLE OF THE ASIAN DISTRACTION

While discussing a study about racial inequities, Oklahoma state Sen. David Rader referred to Asian Americans as ” yellow families.”

via The Huffington Post