‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ Players Freaked Out by Blue Screen

Some players are complaining that developers went a little too far with Call of Duty: Warzone’s Halloween event, The Haunting of Verdansk.

It’s not the addition of Ghostface as the narrator, the terrifying spirits roaming around, or even the countless jump scares that occur throughout the game. It’s the fake blue screen that’s scaring players out of their wits. They’re complaining that not only does the screen block their vision for several seconds, but it also fools some of them into thinking something has gone horribly wrong with their pricey gaming computers.

Call of Duty: Warzone's Halloween mode is full of killer ghosts, and yet the scariest part is this fake blue screen gag. https://t.co/bsF09rZJz7 — PC Gamer (@pcgamer) October 22, 2021

Officials at Raven Software have responded by issuing fixes that lower fear generation and increase the chance of survival. They say the blue screen only pops up when a player’s fear meter is nearly full, so lowering the fear generation will result in the blue screen appearing less frequently, Raven officials say.

Were you fooled by the blue screen of death in The Haunting of Verdansk?