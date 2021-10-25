Boner Fight for October 25th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: WE DENY EVERYTHING… INCLUDING THE FACT THAT WE SOLD ONLY ONE THOUSAND TICKETS OF THE TEN THOUSAND WE SAID WE WOULD PROBABLY SELL.

A convention for Qanon supporters, and all of it’s crazy conspiracy theories held a convention with less then 1,000 attendees. They originally hoped to have 10,000 attendees.

via The Salt Lake Tribune

Boner Candidate #2: FLORIDA’S TOP DOC REFUSES MASK REQUEST MADE BY AN IMMUNOCOMPROMISED PERSON.

Florida’s best doctor refused to wear a mask, as requested by immunocompromised Sen. Tina Polsky during a meeting.

via Yahoo News