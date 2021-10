Dune makes over $40M+ in it’s opening weekend

Despite some skepticism about it’s success, Dune has proved to be hugely popular.

via Deadline

Hawkeye get’s it’s Christmas themed trailer

Hawkeye is planned for a November 24th release date on Disney+.

via Collider

Ahsoka Tano’s own spinoff series

The series will be about Anakin’s former padawan who make a recent appearance in the Mandalorian.

via Slash Film