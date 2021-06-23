Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus is Battling Cancer

So many of us have been touched by this deadly disease and it never gets easier to hear when someone we love has been diagnosed with it. It breaks our hearts at X96 to hear that Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus is undergoing treatment for cancer.

In a recent Twitter post, Hoppus broke the news stating, “For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy. I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time, I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to stay positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all.”

Our thoughts are with Hoppus and his family and we wish him a quick recovery.

Thought @markhoppus from my favourite band @blink182 had been quiet on here recently and just seen on his Instagram that he is fighting cancer.

This really is the worst news. Stay strong Mark and hope to see you back on stage soon! pic.twitter.com/hGHoQLxUWq — Chris Williams 〓〓 (@CW_182) June 23, 2021