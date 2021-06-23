Win Tickets to Erasure from X96!

X96 welcomes Erasure to the Maverik Center on February 19th!
Listen to Todd Nuke ’em all week, June 21st through June 25th, between 3 pm and 6 pm for your chance to win your tickets to Erasure from X96!
Contest rules: From 6/21/21 to 6/25/21 X96 will be giving away (10) Pairs of Erasure at the Maverik Center passes. Each day at approximately 3 pm and 6 pm a code will be given on-air to be texted to 33986 to be entered to win. On or after 6/21/21 from these text entries (10) winners will be selected to win (1) Pair of Erasure at the Maverik Center passes each. Prize values at $200 each and provided by Live Nation. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.