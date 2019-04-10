Boner Fight for April 10th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: I SWAPPED OUT THOSE BABIES FOR FUN

Nurses are seen as caregivers in the hospital and patients are supposed to feel safe and taken care of in their charge. However, some nurses have proven to be the devil in human form. A Zambian nurse, Elizabeth Mwewa, has confessed her sins on her sick bed as she asked God for forgiveness, Zambian Observer reported. The nurse who used to work at The University Teaching Hospital (UTH) in Zambia confessed that she has exchanged over 5000 babies during 12 years of service. “I have terminal cancer and I know I will be dying soon. I wish to confess my sins before God and before all the affected people especially those who were giving birth at UTH during my service,” she said. According to the elderly woman, she is now born again and did not want to hide anything that would stop her from visiting the land of honey and milk. ” I have nothing to hide, In the 12 years I worked in the maternity ward at UTH, I swapped close to 5000 babies,” she confessed Mwewa added that it became a habit and she used to do it for fun which has now acknowledged that she has sinned against God and Zambians and would want them to forgive her. “I know I sinned against God and may he forgive me for that. I am also asking Zambians to forgive me for the evil things I was doing to innocent children. I have caused some faithful couples to divorce after going for DNA Tests,” she said

Boner Candidate #2: THEY WERE USING MY SHAMPOO

Millcreek tenants are upset after they say their landlord listed rooms on the property on Airbnb and then left them to pay for it. “Can you imagine if somebody just walked into your house — somebody you didn’t know —and started using your stuff like it was a hotel?” said R.J. Walker. It wasn’t the sort of weekend Walker and his roommate expected when they say unwelcome strangers moved into the Millcreek home where Walker has rented a room for the last 9 years. “At about 10:30 at night, I heard some stomping up and down the stairs,” roommate Erik Zimmer said. “That was the new Airbnb tenants moving in.” The landlord sent Walker a text in February, asking him what he thought about the landlord listing two empty rooms in the house on Airbnb. Walker replied that he and Zimmer were uncomfortable with it and had concerns about who might stay, how many people, and what they would use while they were there. According to texts Walker showed KSL TV, the landlord responded that the property would be listed, but that Walker and his roommates could have a say in who would stay and when. That’s one reason why Walker was surprised to find two men over the weekend not only living in a room in the house, but also using his stuff. “I can’t live like this, you know,” Walker said. “I can’t wait in line for the shower behind strangers I don’t know who are using my shampoo.”

