Boner Fight for April 16th, 2020

Boner Candidate #1: I GOT THE VIRUS BAD, BUT I SHOULD BE OKAY TOMORROW.

Federal authorities urged private companies this week to be on the lookout for employees using falsified doctors notes and other medical documents claiming they tested positive for coronavirus, an old and childish trick that could cost thousands of dollars to already-struggling businesses. In one recent incident, a worker at an unidentified “critical manufacturing company” submitted a letter that appeared to come from a medical facility and showed a positive COVID-19 test result, the FBI’s Office of Private Sector said in a report obtained by CNN. In response, the company shutdown a manufacturing site to disinfect the facility and halted production and delivery of “necessary materials” to the plant, the agency reportedly wrote in the memo. Company officials also notified all workers at the facility, including four people who had to be quarantined because they had close contact with the “infected” employee. The sudden and temporary business halt cost the company about $175,000 in lost productivity, according to the FBI, but that medical document turned out to be fake. A closer look into the letter revealed the document had no official letterhead from a medical facility and the phone number that was listed in it was not associated with any legitimate COVID-19 test providers, CNN reported. Read More

Boner Candidate #2: THIS IS NOT COVID-1 FOLKS.

Kellyanne Conway, a senior counselor to President Donald Trump, made an appearance on Fox & Friends on Wednesday where she made some concerning, double-take worthy comments about COVID-19. The interview — and awe-inspiring comments — came after President Trump’s controversial decision to pull funding for the World Health Organization (WHO). On Wednesday, Trump announced that the United States would halt millions in funds to the World Health Organization while a review was conducted of WHO’s “role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus.” As a result, critics are levying even harsher feedback against Trump, citing his failure to respond to the looming threat of the coronavirus back in January and February. His previous attempt to blame the responsibility on the impeachment proceedings was unsuccessful, but nevertheless, he persisted — to place the blame on someone else, that is. And it seems that WHO is Trump’s latest target, which his team now needs to defend at all costs. Enter Kellyanne Conway. Read More