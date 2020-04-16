Geek News on the Radio for April 16th, 2020

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels (2020)

NBC’s streaming service ‘Peacock:’

Comcast’s NBCUniversal is on the cusp of kicking off Peacock, its competitor to Netflix and Disney Plus. But in the coronavirus era, a few things have changed. Crucial details like prices and launch dates remain the same (and, yes, they’re still complicated). But Peacock’s slate of original programming is largely shut down, and its plan to piggyback Peacock’s July national launch on the summer Olympics is moot now that the games have been postponed. Peacock is Comcast and NBC’s entry in the streaming wars, a seven-month window when media giants and tech titans are unleashing a wave of new services to take on Netflix. The battles will not only determine who shapes the future of television as streaming becomes the norm, but they’ll also influence how many services you pay for to watch your favorite shows and movies. With more than 167 million members, Netflix dominates streaming subscriptions. Peacock also faces new services like Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus and soon WarnerMedia’s HBO Max next month — not to mention the likes of Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and CBS All Access, among other established options. (Note: ViacomCBS is the parent company of CNET.) Read More

Disney Plus Celebrating May the 4th:

Disney+ has announced how it will be celebrating Star Wars Day on May 4 with fans across the world. The streaming service will premiere a new eight-episode documentary series titled Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian which will let fans go behind-the-scenes of the Disney + series. Each episode of the documentary will explore a different facet of series through interviews, never-before-seen footage and roundtable conversations hosted by executive producer Jon Favreau. Topics explored will include the filmmaking process, the legacy of George Lucas’ Star Wars, how the cast brought the characters to life, as well as the technology and special effects which were used in the series. Speaking about the doc, Favreau said: “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout season one. Read More