Boner Fight for April 17th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: HE SAID HE WAS SORRY

A 15-year-old Salt Lake County girl said she had to switch to another school because the Salt Lake City School District didn’t take anti-Semitic threats seriously enough. Jon Fink, a relative of the girl’s, says he was disturbed after learning that his family member went to school with a young man who allegedly threatened several minority groups with gun violence. According to Fink, a student at Innovations Early College High School has been making anti-Semitic and pro-neo-Nazi statements like: “Jews shouldn`t have their own holidays. Why do they have their own holidays? We can`t have them. When I`m an adult I want to be a neo-Nazi.” When Fink heard about it a few weeks ago, he immediately called the school district. “Passover is this week. Hitler’s birthday is April 20th. The Oklahoma City bombing anniversary and apparently this is neo-Nazi celebration week,” Fink said. According to a Salt Lake City School District representative, the compliance officer who conducted the investigation spoke to the students involved and “has not found anyone who heard the accused student make any threat of gun violence in any instance.” “Even though state law requires them to report it to the authorities they decided not to. They circumvented the process that keeps us safe,” Fink said. Fink says the district didn’t do enough so he contacted law enforcement himself. “Law enforcement has told me that they interviewed the student. The student has expressed remorse,” Fink said.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: DO WE HAVE TO LOOK AT THEM?

The Park City Police Department last week logged two calls about a person suspected to be homeless, cases reported by the same husband and wife who were apparently especially displeased with the sight of a homeless person in the Main Street core. The police responded to two complaints by the husband and wife in quick succession midday on Tuesday, April 9. The first report was on Main Street while the other one was on nearby Park Avenue. In the first case, reported at 12:37 p.m., the person called the police complaining “about a homeless man sleeping on a bench,” according to department logs. The person who contacted the police said “she is offended and would like to (talk) to an officer ASAP,” the logs indicated. Less than a half hour later, at 1:05 p.m., police logs said a woman had called dispatchers repeatedly that day about the person. “She is upset because she has to look at them,” the police logs said, describing that the caller wanted the department to contact her in person. Phil Kirk, a police captain, said officers investigated the case reported at 12:37 p.m. on Main Street. An officer found a man suspected to be homeless on a bench along Main Street and had been asleep earlier. The police told the person who lodged the complaint officers determined the man on the bench had not committed a criminal act. The caller was upset with the determination, Kirk said.

Read More