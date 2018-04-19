Boner Fight for April 19th, 2018

A Memphis elementary school teacher is under investigation after a child recorded him dragging another child off a school bus by his feet last week. A representative for Shelby County Schools told local outlet FOX13 that students from Robert R. Church Elementary School had gotten into a fight, and the teacher had boarded the bus to intervene. But video appears to show a tense situation made worse. Several children cowered in their seats as the unidentified teacher grabbed one student, who thrashed and screamed for his mother while the teacher pulled him down the aisle and off the bus ― mostly while the child was upside-down. The student was identified by local news as the 7-year-old son of Memphis resident Kimberly Hardin. She shared the footage publicly on her Facebook page on Monday, encouraging others to spread the word. Hardin said another parent at the school contacted her about the incident, which occurred on April 12. The parent showed her the video, which corroborated her son’s version of the story.

Boner Candidate #2: THEY ARE PUTTING MY FAMILY THROUGH THE WRINGER.

Radio host Alex Jones is getting hit with a flurry of lawsuits over his conspiracy theories, including two defamation suits this week from parents of children killed at Sandy Hook elementary school in 2012. But he claims he’s the real victim. “You’re allowed to question things in America, that’s not defamation,” Jones said Wednesday on his InfoWars broadcast. “But what is defamation is to file lawsuits that say I said things I didn’t say, and then put me and my whole family through the ringer and lie about us and hold us up against dead children and say basically we hate their families, we hate the children.” Jones had derided the Sandy Hook shooting as fake and possibly staged by the government. His digital platform, InfoWars, accused one of the parents of being an actor, and another of lying about holding his son’s body and seeing a bullet hole in his head. The statements were deemed a “heartless and vile act of defamation,” in one of the lawsuits. Jones’s family wasn’t sued by the Sandy Hook parents. “Alex Jones’s latest comments show he has zero respect for the torment he’s putting these victims through,” Wesley Todd Ball, the parents’ lawyer, said in a statement. “His comments are nothing more than a lie on top of a lie. They are void of an apology.”

