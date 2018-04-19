Geek News on the Radio for April 19th, 2018

Jurassic World Trailer… Spoils?

Watch at your own risk!!!

New Solo Trailer!!!

Alien Decent VR!!!

With the highly-anticipated Alien Day coming up later this month on April 26, fans of the sci-fi/horror franchise will get a chance to experience this universe in virtual reality. FoxNext Destinations is teaming up with Pure Imagination Studios for Alien: Descent, a “cutting-edge, free-roaming virtual reality experience” at The Outlets in Orange County, California. For those who don’t reside in Southern California, there will be additional locations announced soon. Here’s what Joshua Wexler, co-founder of Pure Imagination Studios, had to say in a statement.

Read More

Black Hawk Comic… Film in the Making?

Frequent Spielberg collaborator David Koepp is writing the script. Steven Spielberg is jumping into the world of DC Comics. The iconic filmmaker is tackling his first DC Comics property, the World War II action-adventure hero Blackhawk. Spielberg, along with his Amblin Entertainment, will produce Blackhawk for Warner Bros., and is developing it as a directing vehicle, the studio announced Tuesday. The move reteams him with the studio behind his latest tentpole, Ready Player One. David Koepp, who has worked with Spielberg writing the blockbusters Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, War of the Worlds and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, is penning the script. The material seems tailor-made for the filmmaker behind the Indiana Jones movies. The comic book series told of an international squadron of heroic pilots led by a man named Blackhawk who fought the Nazis and their ilk in World War II. Read More

Thanos Origin Book?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding into books with the release of Thanos: Titan Consumed. The book is the first of its kind for the MCU and will be an official tie-in canon story to compliment the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War and flesh out the villain before the release of Avengers 4. The Russo Brothers recently revealed that they had cut out Thanos’ origin story from Infinity War due to pacing issues, so fans who were disappointed in that news can rest easy knowing that an official book with tell the story. Thanos: Titan Consumed, by Barry Lyga, is set well before the events of Infinity War and will tell the backstory of the super villain. The story will take place before Thanos became all-powerful, when the Mad Titan was born on a “doomed world” and cast aside by its inhabitants. The story will go into details about the motivations behind Thanos’ actions in Infinity War. The official synopsis for Thanos: Titan Consumed reads as follows.

Read More