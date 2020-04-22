Boner Fight for April 22nd, 2020

BONER CANDIDATE #1:OKAY, DAN….GO AHEAD; BE OUR GUEST.

Far-right Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has been inundated with criticism for his recent assertion that if more coronavirus deaths is the price that the U.S. has to pay for reopening its economy, so be it. And instead of walking back that assertion, Patrick doubled down on it during an appearance on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program. Social distancing, Patrick stressed to Carlson, is crushing the U.S. economy — and saving lives, Patrick insisted, isn’t the only thing to be concerned about. Patrick told Carlson, “When you start shutting down society and people start losing their paychecks and businesses can’t open and governments aren’t getting revenues…. I’m sorry to say, I was right on this. And I’m thankful that we are now, Tucker, beginning to open up Texas and other states because it’s been long overdue.”

BONER CANDIDATE #2:OH, YOU’LL PAY THE RENT.

A man in Forest Grove, Oregon said his property manager used an Internal Revenue System (IRS) system to determine whether he and other tenants had received their government stimulus checks. The messages between Goodrich and who he described as his property manager went viral on Twitter when they were shared on by Joshua Browder, the CEO of DoNotPay, a company that offers a chatbot to virtually offer legal assistance through an app. Goodrich told Business Insider he had not told his landlord or property manager about receiving his stimulus check, though his property manager on April 15 — the same day he received the government payout — sent him a text message that said he was aware Goodrich had received payment.

